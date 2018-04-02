Lamar to raise $10K to $12K to restore public observatory

LAMAR (AP) — Money is being raised to restore a 22-year-old public observatory in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that Stilabower Public Observatory at Lamar High School is out of action.

Walter Powell, a Lamar resident who volunteers at the observatory, believes $12,000 will cover the cost of improvements and to refurbish the 14-inch telescope.

The observatory is named after Edwin Stilabower, a science-loving Lamar High School senior who was killed in a car accident on Nov. 4, 1964. Classmates have already contributed to the cause by collecting $500 during their reunion.

Lamar school district superintendent Zach Harris says the district will help organize and oversee part of the public fundraising campaign. While the observatory sits on school property, the school district does not earmark funds for it.