Lamar Tops Blair Oaks 69-41 for Class 2 Title

Saturday, November 24 2012
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Levi Petersen ran for 254 yards and four touchdowns to lead Lamar to a 69-41 win over Blair Oaks in Missouri's Class 2 state championship game on Saturday.

Lamar (13-2) won its second successive title. It beat Lafayette County 49-19 in last year's championship contest.
Petersen, who finishes the season with 38 touchdowns, scored twice in 85 seconds in the fourth quarter to erase a 34-33 deficit. His 7-yard run with 9:46 remaining put Lamar in front for good 41-34.

Blair Oaks (13-2), located in Jefferson City, was making its first title game appearance since 2007. It won championships in 2004 and 2006.

