Lamarr Mayfield Arraignment Postponed Until Further Notice

COLUMBIA -- A judge postponed 16-year-old Lamarr Mayfields's arraignment Monday at the Boone County Courthouse.

The arraignment process began on October 15, 2012. That is when Mayfield first entered his not-guilty plea.

Mayfield is accused of the April 2012 murder of 17-year-old Bryan Rankin and faced preliminary hearings on September 25. Prosecutors charged Mayfield with second degree murder and armed criminal action.

Prosecutor Tracy Gonzalez and Assistant Public Defender Jenean Thompson were asked by the judge to meet before the Mayfield's arraignment.

Gonzalez said there were issues in the court process, including mis-compliance with a "10-day notice from a non-party."

The judge decided to try Mayfield as an adult on August 24, 2012, and set his bond to $500,000 on August 27, 2012.

Mayfield explored a self-defense jurisdiction on May 30, 2013. Thompson filed motions requesting juvenile records and police reports concerning Rankin's involvement in a November 2011 shooting near Rock Bridge High School, as well as two other shootings and a robbery. He pleaded not guilty again on June 7, 2013.

Rankin is associated with a gang called the Hollister Company Boys, referred to as "HCO BOYZ" on his Facebook profile. Family members said they believe the argument between Rankin and Mayfield was not gang-related. Rankin was with his brother, Brandon Rankin, at the time of the fatal shooting.

Brandon Rankin said his brother and another teen argued during a small gathering on the 3600 block of West Sugar Tree Lane. They settled their dispute without fighting. As Brandon Rankin and his brother left in a vehicle, Brandon Rankin said, someone shattered the driver's-side window and tried to punch Rankin Jr. The aggressor missed, but Rankin Jr. was shot moments later.

Rankin Jr. died at University Hospital hours later.

The judge asked Gonzalez and Thompson to meet and figure out the issues "as soon as possible." There is no set date for the next arraignment.

Mayfield is set to face a jury on July 16 at 9:00 A.M.