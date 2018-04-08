Lambert Adds Battery-Powered Scooters

ST. LOUIS - Battery-powered scooters have arrived at Lambert Field in St. Louis. And airport police officers say the self-balancing Segways are cutting response teams. The devices travel at 12 miles per hour. Police also say standing on the scooters makes it easier to see above heads in crowded concourses. So far there are just two Segways at the airport. They cost $5,000 each. Dozens of other airports are using them. Chicago has 29 in use at Midway and O'Hare International airports. There are no immediate plans to increase the fleet of scooters at Lambert Field. For now, officials are evaluating the effectiveness of the devices.