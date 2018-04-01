Lambert Airport Dealing with Storm Damage Again

ST. LOUIS (AP) - For the second time in two years, Lambert Airport in St. Louis is cleaning up after a tornado caused significant damage to Missouri's largest airport.

Strong storms, including two tornadoes, ripped through the St. Louis region Friday night. The store caused extensive damage to two aircraft hangars, three out buildings and a parking lot. Repair costs have not been determined.

On April 22, 2011, a strong tornado hit Lambert, significantly damaging a terminal and knocking out dozens of windows. Total damage was $25 million.

The National Weather Service confirmed Monday that damage at Lambert on Friday was also from a tornado.

The damage will not stop Lambert from hosting the arrival of the high-tech Solar Impulse plane, scheduled to arrive Monday night.