Lambert: Repairs from Tornado May Take a Year

ST. LOUIS - Officials at Lambert Airport in St. Louis say it could take up to a full year to fully recover from the April 22 tornado.



The twister that damaged hundreds of homes in St. Louis County made a direct hit on the airport. No one was killed but the airport was badly damaged, especially Concourse C.



Airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge told the St. Louis Airport Commission on Wednesday that preliminary engineering reports indicate restoration of Concourse C could take nine to 12 months. She said the structure is intact, but the roof must be replaced along with many of the windows in Terminal 1 that had been in place since 1956.