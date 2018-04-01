Lance Lynn Solid as Cardinals Top Cubs

5 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Sunday, April 15 2012 Apr 15, 2012 Sunday, April 15, 2012 7:18:42 AM CDT April 15, 2012 in Baseball
By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Lance Lynn is making the most of a surprise opportunity.

Lynn pitched effectively into the sixth inning and Yadier Molina had two hits and two RBIs, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

The Cardinals snapped a two-game skid with their fourth win in six games. Chicago, which lost five of its first six, had won two in a row.

Lynn (2-0) gave up four hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five, walked two and lowered his ERA to 1.50 in a game delayed almost 2 hours by rain.

The 39th overall pick in the 2008 amateur draft, Lynn allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings in his first start this season, a 9-3 win at Milwaukee on Sunday. He began the year with a 1-1 career mark.

Lynn gained a spot in the rotation when Chris Carpenter was put on the disabled list with a right shoulder injury before the start of the season. The husky, 6-foot-5 Lynn, who was originally headed to the bullpen, is enjoying his time as a starter.

"I'm just going to try and do what I'm capable of and not try to do too much," he said. "Just make pitches and try not to give up runs."

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny has been very pleased with Lynn's first two efforts, especially Saturday's performance.

"I thought he was very good. He's just got good movement on his fastball," Matheny said. "Obviously, he's got some velocity on it. We all have high expectations."

Lynn, in his fourth major league start, set Chicago down in order in three of the first four innings. He gave up just two hits over the first five innings before tiring in the sixth.

"He's a big guy, a strike-thrower," Cubs manager Dale Sveum said. "You don't get many guys on against him. We really couldn't get anything going."

Jon Jay hit his second home run of the season in the seventh off Shawn Camp.

The Cardinals broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the fourth off Chris Volstad (0-1). Molina brought in Matt Holliday and Matt Carpenter with a single up the middle. Daniel Descalso had an RBI triple and Tyler Greene added an RBI single.

Carpenter, filling in for Lance Berkman at first base, had the key hit in the inning, smashing a 3-2 pitch off the top of the wall in right. The drive put runners on second and third with one out.

"Biggest pitch of the inning," Volstad said.

Berkman has a strained left calf and is day to day. Carpenter is hitting .278 with five RBIs.

"Obviously, we need Lance to get healthy, but until he does, hopefully I can get the job done," Carpenter said. "I just want to have good, positive at-bats and play good defense."

Chicago finally scored in the sixth on Starlin Castro's RBI single. J.C. Romero relieved Lynn and struck out Ian Stewart and Bryan LaHair to end the threat.

But the St. Louis bullpen allowed just two hits over the final three innings. Romero turned in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. Fernando Salas and Marc Rzepczynski pitched the eighth. Jason Motte retired the side on seven pitches in the ninth.

"Everybody threw well and it was a win," Lynn said. "So you've got to be happy."

Volstad allowed six hits and three runs over six innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter but was unable to overcome a 13-pitch hiccup in the fourth inning.

"Other than that, I felt like I did well," Volstad said. "I was using my changeup really well."

Chicago outfielder Marlon Byrd went 0 for 3 and is 2 for 27 this season.

Castro committed two errors at shortstop and has four on the season. His high throw on a grounder by Holliday started the four-run fourth.

The Cardinals were without World Series MVP David Freese. The third baseman was scratched before the game with soreness in a finger on his right hand.

"He could have gone," Matheny said. "He felt something weak in his hand. We're going to keep a close eye on it."

Freese, who is day to day, got hurt in an at-bat in Friday's home opener.

More News

Grid
List

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
19 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
1 day ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
13-year-old girl arrested in death of Missouri woman
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 9:42:00 AM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 31°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
4pm 27°
5pm 27°
6pm 29°
7pm 29°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

2:00p
PGA Tour Golf
5:00p
KOMU 8 News @ 5
5:30p
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
2:00p
The Spy Next Door
4:00p
Rules of Engagement
4:30p
Rules of Engagement

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20p
Dateline NBC
7:00p
Stuart Little
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Family Guy