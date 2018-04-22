Land donated to Missouri college at center of dispute

Sunday, April 05 2015
By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - A dispute has sprung up over what should happen to 102 acres of woodland that was donated to North Central Missouri College.

The Columbia Missourian reported that the Boone County land was a gift from the estate of Jim and Joanne Whitley. Friends said the Whitleys intended for the land to stay undeveloped and donated it to the Trenton college for an outdoor classroom.

But college President Neil Nuttall said the land is too far from Trenton in northwest Missouri to manage from afar, and the college is looking into ways it can market the property. Besides the land, the college also received $450,000 from the estate.

Hank Ottinger, a longtime friend of the Whitleys, said everything will be done to see that the couple's "wishes are fulfilled."

 

