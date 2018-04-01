Land Sale Plan Tilted in Favor of Northwest

That's according to a new analysis that also shows the sale will primarily benefit schools in three West Coast states. Under the Bush plan, 21,500 acres in Missouri's Mark Twain National Forest would be sold, with proceeds going to a general fund. The sell-off would be one of the biggest in the country. But Missouri's share of the school-funding is among the lowest, at $2.7 million. Oregon and Washington got $210 million. David Carr of the nonprofit law center says the regional disparity is unfair, and will set a dangerous precedent.