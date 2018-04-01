Landmark St. Louis Hotel Shuts Its Doors

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis landmark has closed its doors.

The Millennium Hotel, known for its revolving rooftop restaurant and circular shape, shut down on Wednesday. St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission president Kitty Ratcliffe told KMOX Radio that the building needs a big infusion of capital, though it does sit in a prime spot overlooking the Mississippi River and near Busch Stadium.

Ratcliffe says her office was able to work with Millennium management to relocate conventions that had been booked there for this year.