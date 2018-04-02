Lane closed on Big Horn Drive by Route 50

JEFFERSON CITY - Big Horn Drive underneath Route 50 will be closed starting Monday morning to repair the bridge on Route 50.

There are two alternate routes to access Route 50 during the construction. You can either take Old Lohman Road to South Country Club Drive, or take Big Horn Drive to Horner Road.

Work on Big Horn Drive is expected to be complete by Tuesday, Dec. 9. If the completion date does change, MoDOT will send a release to notify motorists.

The work is part of repairing the eastbound Route 50 Bridge by replacing three beams underneath it. The ramp from Big Horn Drive to Route 50 has been closed for a week because there was only one lane on the existing eastbound bridge.

The Big Horn Bridge was damaged back in October due to a contractor hauling equipment that was above the maxmium height.

"The existing bridges, there's no height restrictions currently on that bridge," said Resident Engineer Terry Imhoff. "The equipment that they were transporting was too tall to get it underneath the bridge."

Imhoff said MoDOT has been investigating the problem and seeing what work needs to be done since then.

"It takes a while to investigate and determine exactly what adequate repair would be. This project had to be led out to contractors. The scope of work was bigger than MoDOT would typically try to tackle."

The bridge is still safe to be used.

Imhoff urged people to be patient and drive with caution.

The rest of the work is bridge repair which is expected to be completed by Christmas or the end of the year.