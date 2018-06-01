Lange Middle School Removes Classroom Trailers

COLUMBIA - Lange Middle School started to move two of its 12 trailers off campus Thursday that were once used as extra classrooms.

After the consolidation of students at Lange and Oakland Middle Schools, the need for extra classrooms is dwindling. Lange Middle School's current student population is around 650 this year as opposed to 750 last year. The reduction in students attending the school has reduced the need for extra classrooms in the form of on-campus trailers.

For the first time this year, Lange Middle School has opened its doors to 8th graders. The school has taught students in 6th and 7th grades until the start of the 2013 academic year.

"The balancing out of the student population has been very beneficial so far," said Lange Middle School Principal, Dr. Bernard Solomon.

The remaining 10 trailers will begin to be removed over the coming months. Columbia Public Schools plans on leaving one of the 12 trailers on Lange Middle School's grounds as extra room for office space.

In 2012, KOMU 8 News reported concerns some had about security of the trailers.