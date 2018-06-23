Langenbrunner Out at Least a Month for Blues

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis Blues forward Jamie Langenbrunner will miss at least a month with a broken bone in his left foot sustained in a loss Sunday at Chicago.

The team said Tuesday the injury to the 36-year-old Langenbrunner will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

Langenbrunner has four goals and 17 assists in 57 games, and is just eight games shy of becoming the 21st American-born player in NHL history to play in 1,100 games. The Blues signed him to a free agent deal in July.