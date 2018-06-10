Larceny Theft Problems at MU

The MU Police Department says there's been one murder on campus in the last 15 years. The 2005 MU campus crime report covers from 2001-2005. It records that single murder and 52 aggravated assaults.

"Looking at the crime numbers, the largest crime we see on our campus like on other campuses is larceny and theft," said MUPD captain Brian Weimer.

179 of them in that five year period.

"So, we are aware that there's no magic wall around our camps to keep all the bad out," said Kristen Temple residential life.

The MU department of residential life works every day to try to keep the campus secure. That includes helping students prevent one of the most prevalent crimes on campus.

Officials say students can do a lot to keep themselves safe, by being aware of their surroundings, reporting suspicious activity, keeping track of their belongings and using campus security systems.