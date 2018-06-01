Large Amount of Drugs Recovered on Amelia Street

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department found a large amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia Friday morning. The Vice Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit and detectives served a search warrant at 1614 Amelia Street, Apartment 3A in Columbia. After searching, they found:

- 10 separate containers of high grade marijuana (high THC levels)

- Numerous containers of hashish

- A large amount of psilocybin mushrooms

- Numerous marijuana smoking accessories including bongs and pipes

- Clonazepam, a prescription drug used to treat panic attacks or seizures

- $4,000.00 in cash

Police arrested both Ryan C. Leer for four counts of distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce controlled substance and for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Police also arrested Michael P. Leer for three counts of of distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce controlled substance and for use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Ryan Leer was at the apartment prior to the search warrant and Michael Leer arrived during the search.

Both were transported and released to the Boone County Jail.