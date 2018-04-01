Large Response to Overnight Fire at Lake Lodge

LAKE OZARK - Dozens of firefighters helped keep a fire at the Lodge of Four Seasons, 315 Four Seasons Drive, contained to one room late Wednesday night.

The Lake Ozark Fire District says 57 firefighters from a number of nearby fire departments pitched in. Fire units arrived at the lodge to find heavy smoke on the 5th floor of the main lodge atrium. The fire was contained in under three hours, anad there were no injuries.

The monetary damages are unknown at this time.