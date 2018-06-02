Large Tree Falls on MKT Trail in Columbia

COLUMBIA - Some MKT trail users had to take a slight detour Saturday afternoon after a large tree fell on the trail.

The tree fell over the trail just north of where it tunnels under Stadium Boulevard west of the MU Campus.

A Columbia Parks and Recreation worker at the scene told KOMU 8 News parts of the tree will be removed Saturday evening. The department hopes to clear all of the debris by Sunday afternoon.