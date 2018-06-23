Last Comic Has Missouri Ties

At 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Trimble family waited for the punchline. That's because one of the Trimble's future husband was named the "Funniest New Comedian in the World."

Jon Reep, set to marry Genta Trimble Oct. 5, was trying to beat out fellow comedian and St. Louis native Lavell Crawford for the title. Genta and her parents were at the performance in Beverly Hills, while the rest of the Trimble gang cheered him on from their friend Cindy's house in Jefferson City.

"It's just a very exciting event. We were all here last week with for the most part the same group, and just decided we needed to make it a second appearance," family friend Cindy Graves said.

For winning, Reep gets an exclusive talent contract with NBC, a half-hour comedy special on Bravo, and $250,000.

"I don't think I could even realize what to do with $250,000, and I don't even think he does. I know he doesn't because I've asked him about it. Probably his first reaction is going to be to pay off the wedding," said Kyle Trimble, Reep's future brother-in-law.

The Trimbles' family and friends said they're proud of Jon no matter what, and add they can't wait for him to come back and make them laugh in person.

You can get a chance to see Reep perform live. He'll appear at Columbia's Deja Vue Comedy Club during the holidays.