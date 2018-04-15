Last Day to File Taxes

COLUMBIA - Monday, April 18th is the last day to file a 2010 tax return. The deadline was extended from the usual date of April 15th because the national government observed Emancipation Day on the 15th. If you need to file an extension you must submit Form 4868 which will give you an additional six months to file. However, the extension does not give you more time to pay, you must pay what you owe the IRS by the 18th in order to avoid penalties. The department of revenue recommends taxpayers file their returns online. The website Official Payments lets taxpayers pay their taxes online.

To obtain Form 4868 visit the IRS website.

Here are the mailing addresses for the 4868 form for Missouri Residents

If you are submitting Form 4868 without a payment, mail here:

Department of the Treasury

Internal Revenue Service

Kansas City, MO 64999-0045

If you are enclosing a payment mail here:

Internal Revenue Service

P.O. Box 970028

St. Louis, MO 63197-0028