Last Mo. Road Closed By 2011 Flood Has Reopened

OREGON, Mo - More than 16 months after flooding swamped northwest Missouri in the summer of 2011, the last road closed by the water has reopened.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said Friday that Holt County Route 111 is open to all traffic.

More than 70 miles of Missouri roads were closed in 2011 because of flooding and the debris that the waters brought into the area.

MoDOT noted that the water stayed in some places for months and often had a current as strong as the Missouri River.

The transportation department estimated it spent $17 million to repair the flood-related damage.