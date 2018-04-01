Last of 5 defendants guilty in killings of Missouri couple

FORSYTH (AP) — A man has been convicted of ordering the 2011 killings of a southwest Missouri couple whose remains went undiscovered for three months.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 72-year-old Robert Campbell was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his nephew, 34-year-old Russell Porter, and the man's wife, 46-year-old Rebecca Porter. Four other people were convicted previously in the Willard couple's deaths.

Taney County Prosecutor Jeff Merrell said Campbell believed the Porters were spying on him. He said Campbell was also jealous about the portion of the family land on which the Porters were living.

Merrell said evidence showed Campbell paid other family members to abduct and kill the couple while he was driving a tractor-trailer to Texas.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12.