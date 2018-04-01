Last suspect in custody in St. Louis police ambush shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis authorities said the fourth and final suspect in an ambush shooting that injured a uniformed police sergeant is in custody.

Police said four men were in a car before dawn Tuesday that pulled in front of the 39-year-old sergeant's private car in which he was sitting while working security. That's when one of the suspects opened fire on the officer, who returned gunfire. The suspects fled.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged the 23-year-old suspected gunman and the 27-year-old alleged getaway driver with felony assault and other counts. They're jailed on $200,000 bond.

The second of two back-seat passengers in the suspects' vehicle surrendered Thursday. They haven't been charged.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.