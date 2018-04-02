Last Week for Adopt-A-Family Sign-Ups

BOONE COUNTY - Sign-ups end this week for the Voluntary Action Center's Adopt-A-Family for Christmas program.

The program helps to provide low-income families, elderly, and disabled people in Boone County with holiday meals and one gift for each child under 18 during the holiday season. VAC will accept a maximum of 80 families registered each day.

Any eligible family interested in the program has until Thursday, October 21 to register at the Blind Boone Community Center on Providence Road in Columbia.

This year, the program is partnering with Hy-Vee. Donations to VAC can be exchanged for Hy-Vee store vouchers, where families can buy holiday meals.