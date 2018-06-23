Last Witnesses in School Funding Trial Testify Today

JEFFERSON CITY - Testimony in the school funding trial should wrap up today. The trial has been underway in Cole County Circuit Court for more than seven weeks. About half of Missouri's school districts sued three years ago, arguing that the state is not spending enough on public schools and divides the money unfairly. During the trial, school officials had explained that they lack enough money and that more could be done if they were better funded. School finance experts have also spoken about how to set the state's school funding formula. Suing schools' experts have called for more than $1 billion more a year. Final witnesses are expected today, and closing arguments will be in a few weeks.