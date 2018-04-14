Late Missouri trooper eulogized as Christian, ethical

By: The Associated Press

DARDENNE PRAIRIE (AP) - James Bava, the 25-year-old Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper killed last week in an on-duty crash, was remembered Friday as a dedicated law enforcer guided by his spirituality.

Gov. Jay Nixon and dozens of fellow troopers were among hundreds of mourners who attended Friday's services in the St. Louis suburb of Dardenne Prairie.

The patrol said Bava died in the single-vehicle crash Aug. 28 after Bava observed a speeding motorcyclist in northeast Missouri's Audrain County and gave chase.

Bava's older brother, Joshua Bava of the O'Fallon police force, told mourners that his late sibling was his best friend and hero.

Nixon ordered flags statewide to fly at half-staff on Friday. Flags were already being lowered at patrol sites.

Bava became a trooper in July 2013.