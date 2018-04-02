Latest court ruling favors Planned Parenthood in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A federal appeals court is reversing an action that could have slowed the expansion of abortion services in Missouri.

On Monday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a temporary stay that had allowed contested regulations on abortion to be enforced. The reversal puts some of Missouri's abortion laws on hold. That means Planned Parenthood can continue pursuing licenses to provide abortion services in more areas of the state.

The court case stems from a ruling in April that barred Missouri from enforcing some abortion regulations. Planned Parenthood then sought licenses to provide abortion services in Kansas City, Joplin, Springfield and Columbia. The Kansas City clinic received a license but the temporary stay issued last month delayed licenses for the other clinics.