Latest Election Results

Boone County PROPOSITION 1 1/2 Cent Sales Tax Yes 8,325 No 1,944 Precincts Reporting 100% CAMDEN COUNTY CAMELOT SEWER DISTRICT $1.9 Million Sewer Bonds Yes 209 No 14 Precincts Reporting 100% MILLER COUNTY SHOREWOOD RD NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT Creation/Bonds Yes 2 No 0 Precincts Reporting 100% MONITEAU COUNTY APPOINTED POLICE CHIEF Yes 31 No 20 Precincts Reporting 100% MORGAN COUNTY BARNETT BOND ISSUE Yes 31 No 6 Precincts Reporting 100%

Cole County JEFFERSON CITY Burning Permitted Yes 1,561 No 2,344 Precincts Reporting 100% HOWARD COUNTY NEW FRANKLIN R-1 SCHOOLS Bond Issue Yes 273 No 77 Precincts Reporting 100% MILLER COUNTY MOCKINGBIRD RD NEIGHBORHOOD IMPROVEMENT Creation/Bonds Yes 8 No 2 Precincts Reporting 100% MONTGOMERY COUNTY MIDDLETOWN COMMUNITY FIRE PROTECTION DIST. Tax Levy Yes 64 No 68 Precincts Reporting 100% PETTIS COUNTY COLE CAMP AMBULANCE DISTRICT 1/2 Cent Sales Tax Yes 249 No 113 Precincts Reporting 100%