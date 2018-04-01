Latest Unemployment Numbers Up

JEFFERSON CITY - The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported Friday that unemployment rose to 9.8 percent during for the month of November after three straight months of no change. Since August, the unemployment level has remain steady at 9.6 percent. That 0.2 percent increase may seem small, but that number represents about 300,000 new unemployed Americans.

But some people believe these statistics don't reflect the whole situation. Sharon Bragg runs Exceptional Staffing Network, a job placement company in Jefferson City, and she said they've seen more and more people finding and taking jobs.

Bragg said some of this might have to do with the increased demand for retail workers during the holiday season. One report estimates retail companies will hire roughly 600,000 seasonal workers this holiday season. If those numbers hold true it will be a big boost over recent years. Last year about 500,000 seasonal workers were hired for the holiday season, and roughly 350,000 workers were hired this time in 2008.

However, Bragg said that many people placed by her business have found permanent work even in this tough economy.

"Recently, many different companies have started to hire again." Bragg said, "With the economy down, many companies had been cautious, but we've seen an uptick in how many places are hiring in the past few months."

But this newest rise in unemployment has many frustrated job seekers even more worried.

Bragg, however, warns not to get frustrated because those who are actively searching now are finding employment, even if it takes a little bit of patience.

"Things can get frustrating, but I've been in that position myself, and I just try to tell people that if you keep looking and do your due diligence we'll be able to find a place for you," said Bragg.