Latham Elementary Receives Generous Donations
LATHAM - The holiday break is nearing an end for many students, but for one Mid-Missouri elementary school, classes will be anything but the norm Monday.
Fire destroyed the Latham Elementary school building earlier in December. Superintendent Tanya Brown said donations have been overwhelming and monetary gifts have reached $12,000. Local schools and businesses have donated school supplies, teaching materials and 40 computers.
"It's been very humbling," Brown said. "That's the one word that I've been able to come up with that's really been able to describe how we have all felt."
Some businesses have named themselves drop-off locations for donations. The California Ford dealership has already taken several truck loads of donations over to the school.
"It's great," said employee Niki Oldham. "It's a good feeling. It's just nice that we can be a part of the blessing to them."
Other drop-off sites for donations include Tipton Schools, St. Andrews Catholic School in Tipton, Bone Cutters Sporting Goods and O'Riley Auto Parts in California.
"It's amazing how everyone has come together to help our school, and that just makes us feel really special," Brown said.
Brown said the fire stands as undetermined by the fire marshall. She said the school's insurance will cover the actual building but none of its contents. While the burnt building remains, plans to tear it down and build a new one are in progress.
"We have to wait for the winter, for all the grounds to thaw and then the plans have to be drawn up," Brown said. "It's a long drawn out process. We're just taking it step by step."
School will continue as planned on January 3. The 63 students will meet at Pilot Grove Baptist Church just down the road from Latham Elementary School. The school's office will be at Latham's First Christian Church. Brown said she hopes in about three weeks trailers will be set up by the elementary school for them to move into.
With no school kitchen or dishwasher, Brown said the school still needs donations of paper or foam plates and plastic utensils for lunches. For a complete list of donations visit the list above. You can contact the school at 660-458-6271.
Mail supplies to:
Latham Christian Church
291 S Highway E
Latham, MO 65050
660-458-627
Make checks payable to: Latham R-V School Fire Fund
Checks can be mailed to:
Latham R-V School
P.O. Box 367
Latham, MO 65050
Fire destroyed the Latham Elementary school building earlier in December. Superintendent Tanya Brown said donations have been overwhelming and monetary gifts have reached $12,000. Local schools and businesses have donated school supplies, teaching materials and 40 computers.
"It's been very humbling," Brown said. "That's the one word that I've been able to come up with that's really been able to describe how we have all felt."
Some businesses have named themselves drop-off locations for donations. The California Ford dealership has already taken several truck loads of donations over to the school.
"It's great," said employee Niki Oldham. "It's a good feeling. It's just nice that we can be a part of the blessing to them."
Other drop-off sites for donations include Tipton Schools, St. Andrews Catholic School in Tipton, Bone Cutters Sporting Goods and O'Riley Auto Parts in California.
"It's amazing how everyone has come together to help our school, and that just makes us feel really special," Brown said.
Brown said the fire stands as undetermined by the fire marshall. She said the school's insurance will cover the actual building but none of its contents. While the burnt building remains, plans to tear it down and build a new one are in progress.
"We have to wait for the winter, for all the grounds to thaw and then the plans have to be drawn up," Brown said. "It's a long drawn out process. We're just taking it step by step."
School will continue as planned on January 3. The 63 students will meet at Pilot Grove Baptist Church just down the road from Latham Elementary School. The school's office will be at Latham's First Christian Church. Brown said she hopes in about three weeks trailers will be set up by the elementary school for them to move into.
With no school kitchen or dishwasher, Brown said the school still needs donations of paper or foam plates and plastic utensils for lunches. For a complete list of donations visit the list above. You can contact the school at 660-458-6271.
Mail supplies to:
Latham Christian Church
291 S Highway E
Latham, MO 65050
660-458-627
Make checks payable to: Latham R-V School Fire Fund
Checks can be mailed to:
Latham R-V School
P.O. Box 367
Latham, MO 65050
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Authorities say a student has been taken into custody after a pistol was confiscated from... More >>
in
SPANISH LAKE (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
11:00aNHL Hockey
2:00pPGA Tour Golf
5:00pKOMU 8 News @ 5
11:30aPaid Program
12:00pPaid Program
12:30pPaid Program
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy