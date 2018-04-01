Latos Outduels Wainwright as Reds Top Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Mat Latos outpitched Adam Wainwright, extending his scoreless innings streak to 17, and the Cincinnati Reds got an RBI apiece from Joey Votto and Xavier Paul in a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Aroldis Chapman worked a perfect ninth for his sixth save in six chances.

Yadier Molina had an RBI double off Jonathan Broxton that produced the Cardinals' first run in 17 innings.

Wainwright (4-2) trailed just six pitches in after Shin-soo Choo doubled on his first offering, advanced on a sacrifice and scored on Votto's single. Over his final six innings, the right-hander gave up three hits and one run.

Wainwright walked two, one intentionally, after issuing just one in 37 1-3 innings his first five starts.

Latos (2-0) worked around five hits and three walks in his sixth quality start in as many outings this season.