Latos Pitches Reds to Win Over Cardinals

CINCINNATI (AP) - Mat Latos turned in seven solid innings and the Cincinnati Reds broke out of their slump with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night.

Devin Mesoraco homered and drove in two runs and Jay Bruce also homered as the Reds snapped a three-game losing streak and scored more than two runs against St. Louis for the first time in the last seven games between the teams.

Latos (6-0), who got the decision in Cincinnati's last win over St. Louis on April 29, allowed eight hits and two runs with no walks and five strikeouts against a Cardinals team that went into the game leading the National League in hitting.

The Reds had lost five of their last six games against St. Louis, but scored four against Cardinals rookie left-hander Tyler Lyons before a sellout crowd of 40,740 at Great American Ball Park.