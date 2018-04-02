Laughter At Work

"Rather than have an employee-employer strict relationship where there's maybe some tension or whatever, we also like to keep it as if we're friends, and we are friends," said Architect Bill Howell.

New research shows that having an air of friendship can really help a company grow. MU researchers said laughter really can be the best medicine. Their study revealed humor in the office increases creativity, cohesiveness and overall worker performance.

"There's really good evidence that humor has an impact on positive affect - good mood, people feeling good," said Assistant Professor of Management Christ Robert. "There is a lot of evidence also suggesting that there's a link between positive affect and productivity."

Howell said his office keeps it light with self-deprecating humor.

"Generally, we laugh about ourselves," he said.

The sounds of serious work seem to have been replaced.