Laurence Bowers signs contract to play Italian basketball

CAPO D'ORLANDO - Former Missouri basketball player Laurence Bowers has officially signed with Orlandina Basket in Italy, the team announced on August 2nd.

The team also announced that Bowers will wear #21 for the team.

Bowers spent the past two years playing professional basketball in Israel, where he averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 rebounds during his rookie season with Hapoel Holon. After being named "Rookie of the Year," he spent most of his sophomore year on the bench with an injury. Bowers returned for the post-season where he averaged 10.8 points and six rebounds.

Bowers played for Missouri from 2009-2013. In his senior year, he averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for the Tigers and was named to the 2013 SEC Coaches All-Conference Second Team.

Bowers' new team, Orlandina Basket, plays in Lega Basket Serie A, the highest tier of professional basketball in Italy. The team is based in Capo d'Orlando, Sicily, Italy.