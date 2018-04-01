Law Clarified for Nursing Mothers in Perryville

PERRYVILLE (AP) - Aldermen in the southeast Missouri town of Perryville have updated the city's public indecency law to protect nursing mothers from potential prosecution.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the board on Tuesday unanimously adopted a new ordinance. It prohibits exposure of any "private area," apparent sexual misconduct, urination or defecation. But it includes a clause permitting breast-feeding "in any public or private location where the mother is otherwise authorized to be."