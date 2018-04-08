Law Could End Some Overtime

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Part of Missouri's new minimum wage law is being challenged in court. The law that raised Missouri's minimum wage to $6.50 also included new provisions on overtime pay. The state labor department says the law requires overtime to be paid any time an employee works more than 40 hours in one week. Included would be police and firefighters, who routinely are scheduled on ten, 12 or 24-hour shifts that exceed that weekly thresheld. The lawsuit asks a Cole County judge to strike down the labor department's interpretation and declare that the overtime provisions do not apply to local governnments. Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include the cities of Springfield, Olivette, Hazelwood and Brentwood, and the Maryland Heights and Monarch fire districts.