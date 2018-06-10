Law Enforcement Looking for Missing Texas Trucker

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Law enforcement agencies are looking for a Texas truck driver whose tractor-trailer was found abandoned at a northwest Missouri gas station.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 49-year-old Mike Howell of Huntsville, Texas, was last seen at the Trex Mart along Interstate 35 and Missouri 116 around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Howell is a driver for R&M Transportation in Omaha, Neb., which used a GPS to locate the vehicle after he didn't show up at his intended destination. The Missouri State Highway Patrol got a call around 7 a.m. Monday about Howell's truck at the store. His wallet, cell phone and other personal items were found inside.

Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Eric Tilford says Howell's wife told troopers her husband might have just walked away and left everything in the truck.