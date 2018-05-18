Law enforcement prepares for the solar eclipse

10 months 2 weeks 17 hours ago Monday, July 03 2017 Jul 3, 2017 Monday, July 03, 2017 8:08:00 PM CDT July 03, 2017 in Eclipse Impact
By: Jasmyn Willis, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - People around the nation and internationally plan to make Mid-Missouri their destination to view the solar eclipse.

MoDOT estimates there will be one million people in Missouri to view the eclipse. Strategic Communications Manager for the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau Megan McConachie says people from around the world are contacting her about the eclipse.

“I’ve been in contact with people from Canada to Italy to people from 10-15 different states who are going to be coming in and have chosen Columbia as where they would like to view the eclipse," McConachie said. "Initially we were kind of looking as like this will be a football Saturday on a Monday, but we think it’s actually going to be a lot busier than that.”

In Columbia, the eclipse festivities will be held at Cosmo Park, but no one knows exactly how many people to expect. 

“That’s one of the unique things about this event. It’s really hard to estimate how many people that we’ve going to be able to have,” McConachie said. “We’re going to say that there will easily be up to 100,000 people in the Columbia area.”

The eclipse also occurs on the same day college students start classes.

“So at this point we don’t really have anything to compare it to," McConachie said. “So we really are encouraging people to not be out on the streets driving if they can, or if they are to give themselves a significantly larger amount of time then they normally need to get there. So we really are preparing for an immense amount of traffic.”

McConachie said the Conventions and Visitors Bureau has been working with first responders to have emergency plans in place.

“An event of this size needs its own safety plans, so that’s something we put together,” McConachie said. “Everything from lost and found to if there’s a large-scale incident. So that’s something we want to our public safety officials to review. Which they have, and they're really happy with what we put together.”

The Columbia Police Department declined to share its preparations for the eclipse.

“It’s definitely going to be Columbia and Jefferson City that sees a huge influx of people,” McConachie said. “For those interested in the NASA aspect they may end up in Jefferson City.”

NASA will broadcast the eclipse from Jefferson City.

Jefferson City Police Caption Doug Shoemaker says with more people in the city, the department will have more officers out.

“What does change is that we bring in additional personnel, quite a few additional personnel, pretty much all of our personnel to do other things associated with this particular event whether its traffic control, whether it’s a security function,” Shoemaker said.

MODOT said it will have more motorists assist vehicles out to help drivers during the eclipse. If your vehicle breaks down in Missouri you can call *55. MODOT also has an app that shows accidents and road conditions.

Fulton also has a series of events throughout the weekend and the day of the eclipse. However, public information officer Darin Wergin said it’s still in the works of planning how it will patrol.

“Again, those plans are still something that needs to be ironed out, Wergin said. “We don’t have any concrete plans right now. We’re still a little less than two months away from the event, and so it doesn’t really take a lot planning to be ready for an event like this.”

Captain Shoemaker said the community plays a part in making sure the solar eclipse goes smoothly.

“Of course we always encourage with any large scale event, if anybody sees something suspicious that they call us and let us know,” Shoemaker said. “We expect our community to help us out in that regard, so this event is not unlike any other in that way. So we’ll be here. We’ll be out in force. We hope it goes well.”

 You can view tips from MoDOT below and learn everything you need to know about this huge event at komu.com/eclipse.

More News

Grid
List

United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
United States experiences lowest birth rates in 30 years
COLUMBIA- The United states is experiencing one of the lowest birth rates in 30 years, according to the Centers for... More >>
51 minutes ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 9:08:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
Hawley questions Greitens use of private attorneys in impeachment proceedings
COLUMBIA - Attorney General Josh Hawley says attorneys helping Gov. Eric Greitens through impeachment proceedings are acting improperly. "By... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:34:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
Missouri lawmakers pass income tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY –Missourians will soon be able to keep a little more money from their paychecks, after a state House... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Columbia man gets life in northeast Missouri man's death
Columbia man gets life in northeast Missouri man's death
MADISON (AP) — A Columbia man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for a shooting death... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:40:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest
Officer wounds teen after being shot in ballistic vest
WARSAW (AP) — Authorities say the police chief of a western Missouri town was wounded after a 16-year-old boy shot... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:24:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session
Missouri lawmakers pass big tax changes at end of session
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's Republican-led Legislature approved tax cuts for both individuals and corporations Friday and sent a gas-tax... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:18:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Mizzou study explains why veterans don't tell us everything
Mizzou study explains why veterans don't tell us everything
COLUMBIA - Local veterans return home from combat having experienced things average citizens could not even imagine. Douglas Wilbur,... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road
More road work coming to a main Jefferson City road
JEFFERSON CITY – A permanent fix begins this weekend on a main Jefferson City road that has been bogged down... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:58:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Trial ends for former police officer Rob Sanders
Trial ends for former police officer Rob Sanders
COLUMBIA- Former officer Rob Sanders' case against the city came to a close Friday. For the last seven years, Sanders... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

LGBT protection bill likely won't become law but is being considered a victory
LGBT protection bill likely won't become law but is being considered a victory
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri currently has no legislation stopping business owners, landlords and managers from refusing to do business with... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 3:43:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Fayette Fire Department funding in limbo
Fayette Fire Department funding in limbo
FAYETTE - The Fayette Fire Department has been through a whirlwind of events in the past 24 hours, after the... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in Top Stories

Veteran receives surprise halfway across the country
Veteran receives surprise halfway across the country
IBERIA - A California army veteran got the surprise of his life in a small Missouri town more than 1,500... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list
Greitens won't be charged for finance report on donor list
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri prosecutor said Friday that he won't be filing any charges against Gov. Eric... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 1:23:00 PM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Ten people, most students, killed at Texas high school; shooter arrested
Ten people, most students, killed at Texas high school; shooter arrested
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) — A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case
Holts Summit man found guilty in statutory sodomy case
COLUMBIA - A Holts Summit man was found guilty of two counts of statutory sodomy in a two-day jury trial... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 8:39:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
Student shot, wounded after graduation at Kansas megachurch
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been shot and wounded in the parking lot of a... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 7:46:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
The Latest: Missouri Senate passes corporate tax cut
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Latest on Missouri lawmakers' work on tax policy (all times local): 11:30 p.m.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:57:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News

Discounted home-wireless for eligible Columbia Public Schools students
Discounted home-wireless for eligible Columbia Public Schools students
COLUMBIA - Discounted internet service, at-home media learning, and bridging the "digital divide" are a few of the benefits provided... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, May 18 2018 May 18, 2018 Friday, May 18, 2018 4:02:00 AM CDT May 18, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 67°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 66°
11pm 64°
12am 65°
1am 64°