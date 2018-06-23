Law Office Killing Plea Agreement

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A 62-year-old St. Louis County man could face up to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of a friend at a suburban St. Louis law office. Lowery Terry of Hazelwood was originally charged with first-degree murder in the 2005 death of 49-year-old Tim Welch, also of Hazelwood. Terry pleaded guilty to the lesser charge yesterday in a plea agreement. Sentencing is October 12th. Welch's body was found inside the Clayton law office where he worked as a maintenance man. Police say Welch was killed after he and Terry argued following a night of gambling. Welch's stolen credit card was used at a motel in Louisville, Kentucky, leading police to Terry.