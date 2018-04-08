Law Officers Remember Fallen Comrades

They said the annual Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony provides tremendous support for the families of fallen officers.

Sedalia Chief John Degonia said the event meant a lot to him, his fellow officers and their relatives.

"We all knew we could take our life any day when we do this job," he admitted. "And, that's what we accept, and I think this is just a very small token of what we can do for those families and people who've given their life for this job."

The wife of a Sedalia drug detective avoids thinking her husband could be killed at work. But still, she came.

"It's sad. I mean, it's scary to think that someday," she said. "But, it's still a pride thing, too. You don't know any of the people they're talking about, yet everybody cares enough to do it."

Nationwide, 155 law officers died on duty in 2005, including 59 from gunshots and 42 in traffic crashes.