Law to Protect Park

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Voters in St. Louis approved a measure to protect Forest Park, but it turns out it'll lead to the park losing a few new acres. The state planned to turn about seven acres over to become parkland as Highway 40 is being rebuilt. But lawyers determined that might trigger a citywide vote because of a proposition that voters passed in April. It calls for a public vote before land in any city park can be sold, leased or given away. The Missouri Department of Transportation decided to keep three of the seven acres, rather than risk the possibility of needing a citywide vote on the matter. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the park will still get four of the acres.