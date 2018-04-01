Law Trouble Across State Lines

TOPEKA, KS. (AP) - Kansas House Taxation Chairman Kenny Wilk said yesterday that if Missouri doesn't change a law that penalizes Kansans who work in that state, he's prepared to push through retaliatory legislation at the start of the 2008 session. Wilk says he will do that if Attorney General Paul Morrison decides the state doesn't have a legal claim in federal court. If the issues goes to federal court, Wilk says he will wait to see what happens. The rift started when Missouri enacted a law earlier this year to stop allowing Kansans who work in Missouri from deducting the property taxes they pay on their homes when they itemize their Missouri income taxes. Wilk says if Missouri legislators don't repeal that law next year, he will offer a bill to do the same for Missouri residents working in Kansas. He said the Missouri law would cost the state of Kansas about five million dollars a year in revenue.