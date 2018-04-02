Lawmaker asks for special session over Syrian refugees

JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Mike Moon of Ash Grove asked the Speaker of the House for a special session to discuss the admittance of Syrian refugees into Missouri.

Moon said he fears for the safety of Missourians and that Gov. Jay Nixon is intent on allowing refugees to relocate to the state.

"Our preference, as a nation, should be to place the refugees in camps so that they can be properly cared for and returned safely home when the time is right," said Moon.

"I do realize that the refugees we should be scrutinizing most is one who professes the muslim faith. Unless I'm mistaken, a practicing muslim can do whatever is necessary for the 'good' of the faith - telling 'fibs' is a smallpart of what they might do. And, from what I've seen, a practicing muslim comes in all flavors (black, white, brown, yellow - American, African, European, etc. etc.). A 'white' lie could allow an individual to pass through the vetting process," said Moon.

Under a state constitutional provision, three-fourths of the members of each chamber must sign a petition for the legislature to call a special session.