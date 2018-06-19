Lawmaker Plans Budget Constitutional Amendment

JEFFERSON CITY - A Republican lawmaker plans to push for a Missouri constitutional amendment to limit the governor's power to cut the budget.

Gov. Jay Nixon this year froze spending of $400 million while waiting to see if the Legislature would override his veto of a tax-cutting bill. On Thursday - one day after the veto was sustained - Nixon said he is releasing $215 million.

House Republican Todd Richardson, of Poplar Bluff, says Nixon froze the money to exert political pressure on lawmakers. Richardson says he believes governors are limited in their budget-cutting power to times of emergency or funding shortages. However, he said Nixon's actions have created uncertainty.

Missouri lawmakers return to the Capitol in January for the 2014 session. A constitutional amendment would require approval from voters.