Lawmaker Proposes Change in Law for Church Buses

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A West Plains lawmaker wants to change the state seat belt law to relax requirements for church buses. Republican Representative Ward Franz says the legislation he filed would exempt the buses from rules that require children under the age of eight to wear seat belts or sit in booster seats. Franz says five churches in his district have called him about the booster seat requirement. He says he doesn't believe the groups should be faced with an obligatory financial hardship. Large school buses are already exempt from the Missouri law. The Ozarks is home to hundreds of places of worship. About 20 years ago, a bus carrying about 40 people overturned, killing four Ozark Bible Institute students and the driver.