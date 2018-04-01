Lawmaker Says I-70 Probably Won't Become A Toll Road

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker said a proposal to make Interstate 70 a toll road is probably dead for the year.

Senate Transportation Commission chairman Bill Stouffer said in February he wanted his panel to send the measure to the full chamber. But the proposal drew heavy criticism, and Stouffer said it's unlikely the Senate will consider it before the legislative session ends May 18.

But the Senate did vote Thursday to set up a special committee to study Missouri's transportation infrastructure needs. The panel would meet in the coming months and report its findings to the Legislature before the 2013 session.

The study proposal now goes to the House for approval.