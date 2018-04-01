Lawmaker Scratches Bowling Tax Break Plan

JEFFERSON CITY - A state lawmaker who runs a bowling company has dropped his idea to give a tax break to bowling operators for business materials. House member Ron Richard, a Joplin Republican, says he's withdrawn the bill from consideration next year, although he may introduce it later. Richard says he decided to wait to see what tax policy changes Governor Blunt proposes and will see if his idea fit in. But he says he does not see a problem with proposing a law exempting bowling alley owners from paying sales tax on purchases for their business while he runs his own bowling company. Richard says he's just trying to help protect small businesses from being taxed twice.