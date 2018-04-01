Lawmaker wants 75 mph limit on some Missouri roads

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A state lawmaker wants to increase the speed limit on Missouri's rural interstates and freeways from 70 mph.

State Rep. Mike Kelley of Lamar filed legislation recently to boost the speed limit on those roads to 75 mph.

Kansas increased speed limits from 70 mph on some roads in 2011.

The Kansas City Star reports traffic-related fatalities and injuries in Kansas are up on roads with newly increased 75 mph speed limits. But transportation officials say it's too early to blame that on the speed limit.

Numbers from the Kansas Transportation Department show a 54 percent increase in highways deaths on those roads since the speed limit was raised. Injuries are up ab