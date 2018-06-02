Lawmaker Wants Candidates to Prove Citizenship

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri lawmaker wants politicians to prove they're U.S. citizens before they run for president or vice president.

The measure is sponsored by House Republican Lyle Rowland of Cedarcreek. It would require political parties to submit proof of citizenship for presidential and vice presidential nominees with other documents proving the candidates are qualified to run.



The bill would also require that candidates in presidential primary elections submit proof of their U.S. citizenship.



A Missouri House committee planned to consider the bill Tuesday.