Lawmaker Wants Out of Iraq

Democrat Martin Frost talked about the need to withdraw troops from Iraq as well as other domestic issues that have taken a second seat because of middle east discussion.

Frost encourages students to get involved in politics and challenge government policy when they disagree.

Frost feels optimistic about America's political future.

"I believe that the public spoke about winding down our involvement in Iraq," he said."And I would hope that the public, not just students on this campus, but the public would encourage their elected officials, United States Congressman, United States Senators to figure out how to bring this to an orderly conclusion."

In addition to being a Missouri Journalism school alumni, Frost is also the author of the Amber Alert bill.