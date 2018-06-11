Lawmakers alter deadly force standards for police, citizens

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri House members have voted to change the standards for when police and citizens can use deadly force.

The House voted 107-43 Thursday to bring the state's laws on when police can use deadly force into line with a 1985 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The bill says an officer can only use deadly force if a suspect is dangerous. Missouri's current law doesn't specify that a suspect must be dangerous.

The legislation also expands Missouri's "stand your ground" law to make it easier for people to use deadly force in self-defense.

Republican Rep. Rick Brattin said that measure would ensure people don't suffer legal repercussions for defending themselves.

Democratic Rep. Brandon Ellington said an existing law already carries protections, and weakening that would be reckless.

The legislation returns to the Senate.